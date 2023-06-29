Elorda Cup 2023: Five Indian boxers bow out in quarter-finals

Astana (Kazakhstan), June 29 Despite putting up spirited performances, Indian pugilists Zoram Muana, Pukharam Kishan Singh, Shiksha, Ashish Kumar and Hemant Yadav suffered hard fought defeats in the quarter finals and exited the ongoing Elorda Cup 2023, here on Thursday.

Going up against the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan, Zoram (51kg) suffered a unanimous 0-5 defeat.

In the 54kg category, Pukharam endured a 0:5 loss against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan while in the 57kg category, Ashish Kumar lost against Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand with the same scoreline.

Hemant Yadav (71kg) also endured a 0:5 defeat against Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan.

In a tough fixture against the 2016 World Championships bronze medallist Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, Shiksha (54kg) fought valiantly but lost 0:5.

On Friday, Vijay Kumar (60kg) will take to the ring for his quarter finals bout against Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan.

Neema (63kg) will be contesting her semi-finals bout against Laura Yessenkeldi of Kazakhstan.

