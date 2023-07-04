Telugu actor Harikanth dies of heart attack at 33

Young and aspiring actor Harikanth (33), who was seen in a powerful role in the recently released teaser of Keeda Kola, died on July 1. He suffered an untimely severe cardiac arrest. Tharun Bhascker, writer-director-actor, expressed shock over the sudden death of the actor, who worked with him in his upcoming directorial, Keeda Cola.

He reacted, "I'm shocked at this news. My heart broke. He was a very passionate actor and had been working with theatres for the last three years. I okayed him at his first shot during auditions for Keeda Cola.