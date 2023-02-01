Union Budget 2023: G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2023 11:10 AM 2023-02-01T11:10:19+5:30 2023-02-01T11:10:39+5:30

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a ...

Union Budget 2023: G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order | Union Budget 2023: G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order

Union Budget 2023: G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order

Next

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order

The Union Budget 2023 might not offer any major relief to households due to fiscal restraints. It would focus on long-term growth instead. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce increase in budget allocations for  health, education and rural projects, helped by a pick up in tax collections. She might tweak tax rules including an alteration to the structure of capital gains tax, which would encourage investments.

 

Open in app
Tags : Union Budget 2023 Nirmala Sitharaman