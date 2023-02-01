Union Budget 2023: G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order
February 1, 2023
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order
The Union Budget 2023 might not offer any major relief to households due to fiscal restraints. It would focus on long-term growth instead. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce increase in budget allocations for health, education and rural projects, helped by a pick up in tax collections. She might tweak tax rules including an alteration to the structure of capital gains tax, which would encourage investments.
In these times of global challenges, India’s G20 presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen India’s role in the world economic order: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/TVHIpRyjDD— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023