Union Budget 2023: G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order

The Union Budget 2023 might not offer any major relief to households due to fiscal restraints. It would focus on long-term growth instead. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce increase in budget allocations for health, education and rural projects, helped by a pick up in tax collections. She might tweak tax rules including an alteration to the structure of capital gains tax, which would encourage investments.