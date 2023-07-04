Pakistan: NAB summons Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the cases regarding Toshakhana and National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The NAB has summoned Khan in connection with the probe into the Toshakhana case. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been asked to bring records of all the state gifts, ARY News reported. As per the NAB notice, Imran Khan has received 108 gifts from Toshakhana.

While the NAB has summoned Bushra Bibi in the NCA scandal case. She has been asked to bring the Al-Qadir Trust agreement, according to ARY News report.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have given written assurances to the anti-corruption watchdog for their appearances. Previously, the PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi did not appear before the NAB.

The NAB had started a probe against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly resulted in the national exchequer facing a loss of £190 million, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan and others have been accused of allegedly adjusting £190 million at the time sent by UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, the report said. In 2019, PTI chairman had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University project.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Sunday alleged that the administration has "made a plan" to put him in jail and the whole episode that transpired over his arrest was "pre-planned". In his virtual address, Khan also denied any wrongdoing in all corruption cases registered against him.

"I want the nation to know how a plan has been made to arrest me on the basis of false and baseless cases. A lawyer is killed in Quetta and without any investigation and proof. Shahbaz Sharif's advisor comes on TV on the same day and says that the murder was done by Imran Khan and later the video of the same lawyer's widow showed who did it," the former Pakistan PM said.

"This is not politics...this is jihad. We are all slaves, " he added.

On May 9, Imran Khan was arrested from inside the High Court in Islamabad by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust. After Imran Khan's arrest, his party called for demonstrations, which turned violent at many places.

