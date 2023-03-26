13.71 crore Navkar mantra recitations completed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Navkar Jaap Abhiyan, launched by the Navkar Foundation to promote world peace, unity, and protection of religion, received an overwhelming response on its first day in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday.

The campaign began at the Shri Vimalnath Jain temple, witnessed the chanting of 13.71 crore Navkar mantras through support of 70,000 people, including sadhus and sadhvis, from all over the country. The event was organized to commemorate Lord Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav.

The project head, Ravindra Mugdiya, reported that the campaign aimed to achieve 261 crore Navkar mantra recitation, with 13.71 crore recitations completed on the first day. The campaign was supported by various organizations such as the Kota Sampraday, Abhay Manglik Mandal, Sakal Jain Samaj, and Siddhi Sadhana Group.

The Navkar Foundation urged people to start all activities with the Navkar Mantra. Additionally, Param Pujya Sadhvi Siddhisudhaji advised chanting the Navkar Maha Mantra for at least 45 minutes daily, emphasizing its benefits for self-purification, prosperity, and business growth. Participants can register on the foundation's web portal, www.vishwanavkar.com, to add their Navkar mantras to the campaign. The Navkar Jaap Abhiyan will continue until April 11.