138 consumers pay electricity bill of 50 L in Lok Adalat

Aurangabad, May 17:

A total of 138 electricity theft cases from Marathwada were settled in Lok Adalat held in the Zonal office of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Tuesday.

The consumers paid Rs 50 lakh to settle the dispute. A total of 17,793 cases, including of electricity thefts, permanent discontinuation of connections and pending court matters, were placed for the settlement.

There were 1,161 claims related to electricity thefts. Of them, 50 consumers paid Rs 43.95 lakh for the final settlement while 88 consumers deposited Rs 6.68 lakh amount to clear the case.

The officers and employees of the electricity worked under the guidance of Joint Managing director of Mahaveetran Zonal Office Mangesh Gondavale, Aurangabad Circle Chief Engineer Bhujang Khandare, Latur Circle Chief Engineer Sundar Latpate and Nanded Circle Chief Manager Duttatray Padalkar.

Principal Judge of District and Sessions Court and Secretary of District Level Legal Services Authority guided for the Lok Adalat.