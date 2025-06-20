14-hour water shutdown on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) laid a 900 mm diameter water pipeline last year on a war footing to provide additional water supply to the city. Although 75 MLD of water is expected through this pipeline, only 20 MLD is currently being received. To operate the pipeline and receive the expected quantity of water, MJP needs to carry out certain works at the Jayakwadi pumping station and the Pharola water treatment plant.

For this purpose, MJP has requested a 14-hour shutdown from the municipal corporation. The civic chief and administrator G Sreekanth has approved the 14-hour shutdown for Sunday, June 22. During this period, the city will receive 20 MLD less water. However, the municipal corporation's existing 700 mm and 1200 mm diameter pipelines will remain operational during the shutdown. Hence the water supply through these pipelines will remain uninterrupted.

Due to the work on the 900 mm pipeline, there may be a slight delay in the water supply in some parts of the city, according to the water supply section officials.