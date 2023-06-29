UAE: Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid-Al-Adha prayer

Al Dhafra [UAE], June 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, on Wednesday, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Mezairaa Palace mosque in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

Praying alongside Sheikh Hamdan were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several officials, citizens and residents.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Hamdan received greetings from senior officials, police and military officers and worshippers. (ANI/WAM)

