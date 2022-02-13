1410 employees of different public universities to get promotion, new payscale

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

Around 1410 non-teaching employees of various public universities including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will get the benefit of the Assured Career Progression Scheme (ACPS) and recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

Sevak Samyukta Kriti Samit members agitated many times for their different demands including old pension scheme, pension promotion and implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

The employees who joined the service from 2009 to 2013 were deprived of new pay commission benefits in the State. Maharashtra Rajya Mahavidyalayeen and Vidyapith Sevak Samyukta Samiti leader Kailas Pathrikar said that the files about

providing the benefit of ACPS and pay commission to 1410 employees would be cleared by month-end.

He said that the files about 12 years and 24 years promotion are also at the final stage in Law and Judiciary and Finance Departments. The office-bearers of the committee were taking constant follow up of the demands.

Kailas Pathrikar said that their Mumbai-based colleagues had a meeting with the principal secretary of Higher and Technical Education Department Vikas Rastogi, additional secretary Bawiskar and other officers the last Wednesday. He said that two demands-ACPS and pay commission’ would be fulfilled soon.