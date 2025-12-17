1,476 transferred teachers to be investigated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The inquiry into alleged irregularities in the transfer of Zilla Parishad school teachers has entered a decisive phase. Following the suspension of nine teachers for allegedly submitting forged documents, the Primary Education Department has decided to scrutinise the documents of all 1,476 teachers who availed benefits under Category-1 during the transfer process.

Initially, orders were issued to probe 49 teachers based on a list submitted by teachers’ unions, and the inquiry orders were issued by education officer Jayashree Chavan. However, the list itself became controversial after some unions claimed that the memorandum submitted by the coordination committee was forged. Consequently, the inquiry into those 49 teachers has been put on hold.

The Zilla Parishad had implemented an online transfer system under which 3,678 teachers were transferred across various categories. To claim category benefits, teachers were required to submit information online. It later emerged that some teachers allegedly submitted false information and forged certificates related to physical disability or illness to secure postings at preferred or nearby locations.

Several teachers’ unions submitted representations and staged protests demanding an inquiry, leading to the suspension of nine teachers. As complaints continued to rise, the education department ordered a blanket verification of all Category-1 beneficiaries. The scrutiny process has already begun.

Teacher Bharati union demanded a comprehensive probe and action against those who allegedly defamed the 49 teachers by circulating their names. A memorandum was submitted to ceo Ankit, signed by state contact head Santosh Tathe, district president Rajesh Bhusari, Sanjay Buchude, Prashant Narwade, Vijay Dhakare, Devanand Suradkar and Babasaheb Shinde.