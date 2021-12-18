15 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 18, 2021 10:35 PM2021-12-18T22:35:08+5:302021-12-18T22:35:08+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 18: In all, 18 corona suspects found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to ...
In all, 18 corona suspects found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Jai Bhimnagar - 1, Sanjaynagar - 2, Others - 6.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 2, Gangapur - 4.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 18
New patients: 15 (City 09 Rural 06)
Total patients: 1,49,707
Cured - 1,45,992
Discharged today: 05 (City 05 00 rural)
Active: 65
Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Saturday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 18
Total Doses: 38,70,446
First Dose: 25,99,902
Second Dose: 12,70,544