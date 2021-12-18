15 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

In all, 18 corona suspects found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Jai Bhimnagar - 1, Sanjaynagar - 2, Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 2, Gangapur - 4.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 18

New patients: 15 (City 09 Rural 06)

Total patients: 1,49,707

Cured - 1,45,992

Discharged today: 05 (City 05 00 rural)

Active: 65

Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 18

Total Doses: 38,70,446

First Dose: 25,99,902

Second Dose: 12,70,544