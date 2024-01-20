15 schemes waiting for cess fund of Rs 4.66 Cr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The hope to get fund for 15 schemes to be implemented by the Social Welfare Department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) in the district is fading gradually.

It may be noted that the Social Welfare Department made a provision of Rs 4.66 crore fund in collected cess for the schemes.

Only one and half months have left in the current financial year while the model code of conduct may come into force any time for the election. There is speculation as to when the schemes will get fund in such a situation. As per the norms, cell fund can be used for two years for the scheme. After the tenure of representatives ended, the ZP administration has been under the control of the chief executive officer for the past 22 months and fund was not given for the schemes yet.

This time around, 15 schemes are being implemented for backward classes including, bicycle distribution to boys and girls, electronic motors, oil engine pumps, sprinkler sets to youths, giving fund to purchase cattle, fodder cutter machines, PVC pipe, xerox machines, flour mill, iron sheet set, computer and laptop and sewing machines, would be implemented. According to sources, even distribution planning of the scheme was not completed yet.

The model code of conduct may come into effect any time in one and a half months duration. It is said that if the people do not get the benefit of the schemes, the fund may lapse. The applications were invited from the beneficiaries in July to October months on the Panchayat Samiti level for the schemes. The Social Welfare Department received the list of eligible beneficiaries through Panchayat Samitis. It is learnt that the process of selection list is being finalised.