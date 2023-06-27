15-year-old youth commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Karan Sudhir Hivarale, a 15-year-old student of class 10, hanged himself on Monday.

According to police, Karan lives with his mother in Nehru Colony and had just passed the 10th standard. His uncle's family also lives there. His father passed away a few years ago. So the mother does private job to support the family. On Monday evening, the neighbours suspected that Karan was not coming out of the house for a long time. Meanwhile, his mother also returned from work. By that time, Karan's uncle had opened the door and found Karan hanging to the ceiling. He was admitted to government hospital. However, doctors declared him dead. The exact reason for Karan's suicide is unclear.