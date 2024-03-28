158 IHM graduates awarded degrees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Graduation Day for the batch-2023 of Institute of Hotel Management- Aurangabad (IHM-A) was held at the Vivanta by Taj recently.

The degrees were conferred on 158 Graduates in the ceremony. Of them, 102 Graduates of BA (Hons- Hotel Management) and 56 Graduates from BA (Hons) in Culinary Arts.

Puneet Chhatwal (MD and CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd) and Farhat Jamal (chairman, Maulana Azad Educational Trust) addressed the new graduates. Alistair Sambell (Pro Vice Chancellor, International University of Huddersfield, UK) and Dr Anand Iyengar (Principal IHM-A) were also present for the function. Rakesh Katyayani proposed the vote of thanks. Rushad Kavina and Smita Parmar, parents and others were present.

Some academic and special awards in various categories were given to the students. The names of the candidates and award winners are as follows;

-Ayush Upadhyay (B A-Hons Hotel Management)-Dr Rafiq Zakaria Award for Academic Excellence

-Dhanshri Aher (B.A-Hons- Culinary Arts) Dr Rafiq Zakaria Award for Academic Excellence

-Sharvi Saxena (B.A-Hons Hotel Management)-Dr Fatma Rafiq Zakaria Award for the All Round Performance by a female student

-Asawari Gogte (BA-Hons-Culinary Arts)-Dr Fatma Rafiq Zakaria Award for the All Round Performance by a female student

Names of rank holders

--Aayush Upadhyay/Sharvi Saxena--Rank First-BA(Hons-Hotel Management)

--Anirudh Iyengar-first rank-BA (Hons- Culinary Arts)

--Hashim Second rank-BA (Hons- Hotel Management)

--Dhanshri Aher/Prateek Menghani-second rank-BA (Hons- Culinary Arts)

--Hayden Pereira / Sanya Chopra-third rank-BA (Hons-Hotel Management)

--Soumya Mehra/Aasawari Gogte-third rank-BA (Hons-Culinary Arts)