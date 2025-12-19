16-year-old driver loses control, accident leaves both legs of victim seriously injured

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thursday morning at the flower market near city Chowk turned chaotic as a minor driver caused panic among flower vendors and buyers. Losing control of the car, the 16-year-old ran over a two-wheeler rider and struck other parked motorcycles. A security guard was injured, and damage occurred to four to five vehicles.

Ashok Bhalerao (52) from Harshanagar had gone to the Gulmandi–city chowk road at 6 am on the 18th to buy flowers. While inspecting flowers on foot next to a parked two-wheeler, a speeding car came from City Chowk toward Gulmandi. The car first hit Bhalerao, throwing him a distance away and seriously injuring him. The minor driver, already panicked by the accident, lost control of the steering. The car continued at high speed, knocking over four to five motorcycles belonging to flower customers before stopping some distance away. Local residents then apprehended the driver. On receiving information, Assistant police inspector Srinivas Roylawar of city chowk police station rushed to the spot and controlled the crowd. The car and the driver were taken into police custody. Bhalerao suffered serious injuries to both legs. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the minor driver as well as his father and the car owner for irresponsibly allowing the minor to drive.