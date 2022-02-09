164 corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

In all, 164 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Garkheda, Vasantnagar, Moreshwar Society, Naiknagar, Pundliknagar, N-3, SBI Seven Hills, Mukundwadi, N-9, Shivneri Colony, Shivajinagar, Itkheda, Tilaknagar, Nandanvan Colony, Jadhavwadi, Bhavsinghpura, Kranti Chowk, Paithan Road, MIDC Colony, Kanchanwadi, Railway Quarters area, Pannalalnagar, N-13, N-12, Mayur Park (One each).

Jaibhavaninagar, Ramnagar, N-2, Satara area (Two each). Ghati area, Khinvasara Park, Osmanpura, (Three each). N-4 - 4, Ulkanagari - 5, Others - 33.

In all, 80 patients were found in the rural areas.

One dies; total deaths: 3717

A 74 years old man from Vavna, Phulambri died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on February 9

New patients: 164 (City 84 Rural 80)

Total patients: 1,68,881

Cured - 1,62,033

Discharged today: 365 (City 225 140 rural)

Active: 3131

Deaths: 3717 (01 dies on Wednesday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 9

Total Doses: 44,45,392

First Dose: 28,16,735

Second Dose: 16,00,864

Precaution Dose: 27,793