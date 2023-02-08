168 complaints in CM's secretariat cell

-Cell functional in district collector office

Aurangabad: In the view of making the administration more people-oriented, transparent and speedy and for speedy action on citizens' issues, a 'Chief Minister's Secretariat Cell' is functioning at the district level in the district collector office. The cell was opened, following government orders issued in December 2022. Since then the cell has received 168 complaints, with 98 being resolved and 70 pending resolutions. The resident deputy collector will be the special duty officer of the ward, assisted by the additional Tehsildar, to address local grievances.

Government level cases where action is expected to be taken will be sent to the Chief Minister's Secretariat in the Ministry. The Chief Minister's Secretariat will hold a meeting on Lokshahi Din, and the collector will periodically review the progress.