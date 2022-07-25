18 gates of Jayakwadi opened

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 25:

In all, 18 gates of the Jayakwadi dam were opened by half a feet on Monday as the dam has filled upto 90 per cent due to the inflow of 36,129 cusec of water in the dam. As much as, 9,432 cusec water was released from the dam and the release is likely to increase further considering the inflow of water in the dam, informed executive engineer Prashant Jadhav.

The villagers along the Godavari river have been alerted earlier. It is for the first time in the past four years that the water has been released from the dam while 23rd year of releasing the water in the history of the dam in 47 years. It is for the first time that the water was released in the month of July.

On Monday at 6 pm, the inflow of water in the dam was 36,129 cusec and the dam was filled upto 90 percent. Hence, water was released from the dam at 7.30 pm after conducting the Jalpuja by district collector Sunil Chavan. Superintending engineer Samadhan Sabbinwar, executive engineer Prashant Jadhav, sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul, PI Kishor Pawar, tehsildar Datta Nilawad, branch engineer Bandu Andhare, Ganesh Kharadkar and others were present.