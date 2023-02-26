18 nominations papers declared valid

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the 18 nomination papers filed for the eight seats of the Management Council (MC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) were declared valid during the scrutiny conducted on Sunday.

The process of nomination filing was held between February 20 and 25. The security of nominations was done today. Registrar and Election Returning Officer Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that all 18 nomination papers were declared valid while the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is March 6.

He said that the final list of valid nomination papers would be announced the next week. The Senate members will elect the new MC members through voting to be conducted in the Senate meeting scheduled for March 13.

There are four categories of Senate and two members to be elected from each category. Out of eight, four candidates in a reserved category will be elected unopposed as there is one candidate for each group.

Category-wise number of filed nomination papers are as follows

1. Principal (Scheduled Caste-one, Open-three)

2. Management Representative (Scheduled Tribe-one, Open-3)

3. Teacher (Other Backward Class-one, Open-5)

4. Graduate (VJNT-1, Open- 3).