1.80 L candidates to take SSC exams from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The SSC examinations to be conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will commence on March 2.

A total of 1.80 lakh students, including 80,000 girls, from 2,614 schools will appear for the examination at 629 centres in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the State Board between March 2 and March 25.

The practical examinations were completed between February 10 and March 1. The schools and centre chiefs were instructed to counsel and frisk students during the examinations hour to put a check on malpractice.

Box

Marks obtained through malpractice won’t be useful

Deputy director of Education and divisional president of the Board Anil Sable urged students to face the examination honestly and be away from malpractice.“The centre chiefs should convince students that the higher marks obtained through malpractice will cause their academic and financial loss in future. The examinations should be held in a free manner without malpractice,” he said.

The preparations in schools and the divisional office of the Board for the examinations continued until Wednesday evening. He instructed the centre chiefs to make a copy-free atmosphere as per the Nanded Pattern.

Box

Education, ZP & renveune officers in squads

The divisional office of MSBSHSE and the Secondary Education Department has done preparations to hold examinations in a copy-free and fearless atmosphere. ZP department heads were appointed as contact chiefs of squads. A total of 10 squads under the guidance of the district collector will be deployed to put a check on malpractice. The squads will have officers from ZP, Education and Revenue Departments.

Box

Sitting squads at all centres

There will be sitting squads at each centre of the division. The squad will enter the centre one hour before the examination and will stay there for one hour after the paper is over. Divisional secretary Vijay Joshi said that this will help in bringing copy cases under control.

Box

Centre chiefs to face music for malpractice

Education Officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh said that 25 squads would be deployed in the district during the SSC examinations to stop copy cases.

They included special sitting squads at 17 sensitive centres, six flying squads of the Education Department and two women special flying. He said that invigilators and the centre chief be held responsible for the malpractice. So, they should frisk students before entry into the examination hall.

Box

District-wise number of candidates & centres in division

The district-wise number of candidates and centres is as follows

District-------------------Exam Centers--------Total Examinees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 227 – -----64,593

Beed --------------------------- 156 ---------------41,521

Jalna ----------------------------- 93 - -------------27,800

Parbhani ----------------------- 100 - -----------30,676

Hingoli -------------------------- 53 - ------------15,620