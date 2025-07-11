180 structures razed down from Mondha Naka to API Corner

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) began its road widening drive from Mondha Naka today at 11 am. Throughout the day, 180 small and large structures were demolished. It was observed that no actual properties (main buildings) were affected, mostly staircases and compound walls were impacted. In some places, the action involved just one or two feet of encroachment.

The operation started near the flyover at Mondha Naka. On both sides of the flyover, commercial properties had steps, sheds, and boundary walls that extended into the road area. As per the 45-meter road widening plan, the Town Planning (TP) section marked 22.5 meters on each side. On the Sindhi Colony side, a few properties were partially affected. Even the entrance arch to the colony was found to be obstructing the road and the head of the anti-encroachment, Santosh Wahule, gave 8 days' time to voluntarily remove it.

At Akashwani Chowk, steps of an ice cream shop and some boards near the SFS School side were removed. The team then reached Seven Hills, where a large showroom’s stairs were found to be encroaching. After much argument, the stairs were eventually demolished. The team continued measuring 22.5 meters from one side and moved via Hotel Ramgiri to Vasantrao Naik Chowk, clearing small vendors and encroachments along the way. The operation was paused for Saturday and Sunday.

5 shops sealed in Shivshakti Colony

In Shivshakti Colony, five shops located in an obscure area raised questions about their ownership. After inspection, the municipal officers ordered them to be sealed.

Notices to 8 property owners

During Friday’s action, the municipal corporation issued notices to 8 property owners. It was informed that notices will be issued to another 19 owners on Monday.