"I could have spoken personally to you but...": Dharmendra pens emotional note for wife Hema, daughters Esha, Ahana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Legendary actor Dharmendra shared an emotional note for his wife Hema Malini and their daughters Ahana and Esha Deol.

The note read, "Esha, Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ......loving Takhtani's and Vohra's l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart......age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you ........but."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuCor8aoge_/?hl=en

He also dropped an adorable picture with Esha. The image shows father-daughter holding each other's hands.

Esha took to her social media and shared a photo from her wedding and said that she loved her father unconditionally.

Esha responded with a heartfelt message, expressing love for her father.

"Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u," Esha wrote, adding a picture from her wedding day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuDvfeNoJUk/?hl=en

Interestingly, Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani have completed 11 years of marriage today.

The couple got married in 2012 and have two daughters - Radhya and Miraya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha was last seen alongside Suniel Shetty in 'Hunter:Tootega Nahi Todega'. She also acted in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Inthe coming months, she will be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman'. Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

She also has 'Main' in her pipeline. The project is headlined by Amit Sadh and is directed by Sachin Saraf.

