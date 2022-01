183 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

In all, 183 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Khadkeshwar, Ghati, Military Hospital, Railway Station, Sambhaji Colony, Shivkrupa Colony, Makai Gate, Nandaban Colony, Ramnagar, Karim Colony, Vyankateshnagar, Katkat Gate, Jadhavwadi, Pisadevi, Jyotinagar, Hanumannagar, Akashwani, Samarthnagar, Chhatrapatinagar, MIT College, Satara area, Vedantnagar, SB Colony, Deogiri Girls Hostel,Nandanvan Colony, Cantonment, Shivajinagar, Jawahar Colony, Trimurti Chowk, Gajanan Colony, Thakarenagar, Harsul, Cidco Town Centre, Airport Staff, Ramnagar, Shahnoorwadi, Karanti Chowk, Kokanwadi, Bansilalnagar, Tilaknagar, Roshan Gate, Kanchanwadi, Mahunagar (One each).

Ghati Hostel, Itkheda, Vasundhara Colony, N-1, N-5, Garkheda area, Beed By-pass, Gadiya Vihar, Samarthnagar (Two each).

N-7, Shreyanagar (Three each). N-4, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital area (Four each). Others - 75. The positivity rate of the city on Friday was 6.29 percent.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Khuldabad, Sillod (One each). Vaijapur - 3. Phulambri, Gangapur, Kannad, Paithan (Four each). Aurangabad - 11.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 7

New patients: 183 (City 151 Rural 32)

Total patients: 1,50,470

Cured - 1,46,285

Discharged today: 28 (City 24 04 rural)

Active: 527

Deaths: 3658 (00 die on Friday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 7

Total Doses: 41,02,038

First Dose: 26,99,236

Second Dose: 14,02,802