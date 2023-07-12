19 passengers injured as bus rams into truck near Sawangi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, 19 passengers were injured after a private luxury bus rammed into a trailer truck running ahead of it, near the tunnel of Samruddhi Mahamarg, at Kolthanwadi, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The accident took place at 2.30 am. The injured have been rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Kolthanwadi is situated 10 km away from Sawangi. The speeding bus proceeding from Jalna to Mumbai hit the truck. The impact of the accident was so severe that 19 bus passengers including Pawan Borkar, Zeenan Shaikh, Sandeep Lojewar, Anushree Sahu, Keshar Sahu, Sayaji Rathod, Aryan Mene, Yashwant Barde, Chetan Namakwar, Satwansingh Gill, Younus Shaikh, Prajwal Shinde, Atul Jumore, Anjali Jumore, Bhavesh Vajirani, Harsh Vajirani, Kemaya Jumore, Diksha Vajirani and Vikrant Nabware sustained injuries.

The front portion of the bus got smashed completely and the injured passengers were rushed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s GMCH for treatment. Meanwhile, the hospital has given discharged to 12 passengers after primary treatment today at 12 noon, while the remaining seven passengers are undergoing treatment. Phulambri police have registered an offence against the errant luxury bus driver.