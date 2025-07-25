19-yr-old girl ends life to get rid of blackmailing by lover

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Fed up of the harassment of the lover, a 19-year-old girl Prarambhi Deepak Ingle (Bhimnagar) committed suicide by hanging herself to the roof of the house she was living in on July 19 evening. Cantonment police booked the accused Sachin Raju Bhise (19, Mill Corner) and arrested him. The police have taken action upon the complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, said the assistant police inspector Vivek Jadhav.

Prarambhi, after completing Operation Technician, was working in a private hospital where Sachin was also working as a ward boy. The two became friends in January 2025 and later on, fell in love with each other. The duo decided to marry, but Prarambhi’s father opposed the marriage. He also told his daughter to stop contacting and seeing Sachin. However, Sachin stayed in contact with Prarambhi and her mother and would ask for monetary help. Prarambhi’s mother also gave Rs 3,000 to buy a motorcycle. On July 19 at 7 pm, Prarambhi and her mother went out of the home for some work, but returned from the mid way. At home, Prarambhi was speaking to Sachin for a long time. When she did not come out of the room for a long time, the family members went into the room only to find Prarambhi hanging to the roof. They were shocked.

Chatting with Sachin; 5-6 missed calls

After performing last rites on Prarambhi, her mother went through her mobile phone. She found 5-6 missed calls of Sachin. Besides, on Snapchat, Prarambhi through chats was requesting Sachin not to share their personal information. Accordingly, the deceased’s mother has alleged that Sachin was blackmailing her daughter and was demanding money. This is the reason why she ended her life. The mother also shared the screen shots of the mobile chatting to the police.

Sachin, who has taken education till 11th standard, had lost his parents when he was a child. Presently, he was staying with his brother. Meanwhile, the court has granted police custody remand (PCR) to Sachin till July 27, said the PSI Sachin Gadekar.