192nd Ryan Minithon in city on September 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 192nd Ryan Minithon will be held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University ground on September 10. Ryan Minithon is organised by Ryan Sports Club established by Dr A F Pinto, the School Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Grace Pinto. From the last 23 years, the race is being organised in the different parts of the country.

The age criteria and distances for participation are as follows:

Group Age Distance

U/12, Boys & Girls Born on or after 01-01-2012 2 Km.

U/14, Boys Born on or after 01-01-2010 3 Km.

U/14 Girls Born on or after 01-01-2010 3 Km

U/16, Girls Born on or after 01-01-2008 3 Km.

U/16 , Boys Born on or after 01-01-2008 4 Km

• The place and time: The Minithon will be held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University ground on September 10 from 6 am.

• Invitation for the participations: More than 80 schools from Marathwada have been invited for the Minithon. Individual entries will be entertained at the site with the three documents i.e. school ID card, Aadhaar Card and parent’s undertaking.

• Safety and security: The Commissioner of Police, ACP, Area PI (Begumpura) and the traffic police have been briefed about the event. The police have assured support for the event to be successful.

• Health Care: The chief superintendent and dean of MGM Aurangabad, the RMO of civil hospital, Dr Kiran Thakre from Matoshri Hospital and other hospitals have been requested to provide medical assistance.

• Undertaking: All the participants are requested to submit the undertaking from the parents to their respective schools. All the schools are requested to ensure that the undertaking is given by the parents.

• Water and sanitary arrangements: The Ryan Sports club has made sanitary arrangement with the help of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. Mobile toilet vans will be available at the venue for the participants.

• Guests: Different dignitaries from the district will grace flag off and prize distribution ceremony.

• The winners will be given cash prize and certificates.