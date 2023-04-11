1st anniv of Purchase Professionals Forum celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first anniversary of the Aurangabad Purchase Professionals Forum (APPF) was celebrated in the city recently.

Neepa Mehta (vice president, Matrix Life ), Jayraj Patil (president, Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association), Anurag Agarwal (GM-Akar Tools), Satish Loya (DGM-Sangkaj Group), Amol Kale (GM-Dhoot Transmission) and Sanjay Jewalikar (Belrise Industries Group) lighted the traditional lamp to mark the inauguration.

Pankaj Patil and Shyam Mundada explained the vision and mission of the forum as well the last year’s activities and future plans in detail. Neepa Mehta gave orientation and training to the forum members on Quality Work in Purchase Department. Jayraj Patil during his presentation said that Digitisation is the need of the hour. The AISA will help the Purchase Professionals in working with more transparency and effectiveness.

Nagesh Deshpande, Anand Kulkarni, Amit V, Harshnand Kalge, Sunil Bhale, Manish Dayalkar, Sumit Dhumal and Abhjit Birare worked for the success of the event. Nearly 240 personnel of the purchase department were present. Akash Shinde conducted the proceedings while Sanjay Jewalikar proposed a vote of thanks. Jewalikar appealed to join the group of Purchase Professionals Forum by sharing, upcoming industrial projects in the city.