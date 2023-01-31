Economic Survey 2023: CEA Nageswaran says, We have to look ahead to the next phase

Chief economic advisor (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran unviels Economic Survey 2022-23. IMF pegged 6.8% economic growth in FY23, 6.1% for FY24 and at 6.8% for FY25 this morning; our economic survey this year is a clear reflection of that, said CEA Nageswaran.

India's economy is poised to do better in remainder of this decade, Anantha Nageswaran said further. Recovery of economy is complete; non-banking and corporate sectors now have healthy balance sheets, hence, we don't have to speak of pandemic recovery anymore, we have to look ahead to the next phase, CEA said.