Economic Survey 2023: CEA Nageswaran says, We have to look ahead to the next phase
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2023 02:34 PM 2023-01-31T14:34:17+5:30 2023-01-31T14:34:56+5:30
Chief economic advisor (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran unviels Economic Survey 2022-23. IMF pegged 6.8% economic growth in FY23, 6.1% for FY24 and at 6.8% for FY25 this morning; our economic survey this year is a clear reflection of that, said CEA Nageswaran.
India's economy is poised to do better in remainder of this decade, Anantha Nageswaran said further. Recovery of economy is complete; non-banking and corporate sectors now have healthy balance sheets, hence, we don't have to speak of pandemic recovery anymore, we have to look ahead to the next phase, CEA said.