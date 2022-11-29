1st convocation of MGM University today

Aurangabad: The first convocation ceremony of MGM University (MGMU) will be held at Rukmini Auditorium on November 27. This is the first self-financed private university that became operational in Marathwada in 2019.

Renowned scientist Padma Vibhushan Dr Anil Kakodkar would be the chief guest for the ceremony. University registrar Ashish Gadekar said degrees would be conferred on 508 students who had passed various courses during the academic year 2019 to 2022. This will include 109 graduate students, 273 postgraduate students, 131 diploma students and three certificate course students.

D Litt to be conferred on Annabhau Sathe

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam said Annabhau Sathe, a great social worker, writer, poet and thinker would be posthumously honoured with a D.Litt degree. is daughter-in-law Savitri Madhukar Sathe will receive the degree on his behalf.

Nine students with an excellent academic record will be felicitated with the ‘Chancellors Gold Medal’.