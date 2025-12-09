1st Folk Art Festival to be held in January

11 art contests

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold the first-ever two-day Central Folk Art Festival on January 11 and 12.

Dr Kailas Ambhure, Director of the Student Development Board, said that the festival would feature 11 art forms.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari had announced to hold a separate Folk Art Festival in last year's Youth Festival. Accordingly, this year's Central Youth Festival, excluding folk art, was arranged in the first phase. Out of 487 teams from 263 colleges participated in the Youth Festival hosted from September 27 to 29.

Now, in the second phase, the Central Folk Art Festival will be organised on January 11 and 12 in the university premises.

Participation of colleges in this festival will be optional. Affiliated colleges should register online in these 11 art forms from December 10 to 20. Dr. Ambhure has also informed that the soft copy should be submitted to Harishchandra Sathe in the Student Development Department by December 26.

Fines collected from 220 colleges

Out of 487, 226 colleges did not participate in the Central Youth Festival. A fine of Rs 10,000 each was collected from all these colleges.

“In this regard, the fine was collected on the recommendation of the Management Council and the Youth Festival Advisory Committee,” said Dr Ambhure.

11 types of folk art

A total of 11 types of art contests will be held in the folk art festival. The 11 contests included Powada, Gondhal, Bhajan, Bharud, Lawani, Lokgeet, Loknataya, Vasudev, Qawali, Jalsa and Kavita. The art forms of poetry recitation and Vasudev will be in individual groups, while the rest will be in group art forms. Preparations for the inauguration, closing and program of the festival are in full swing.