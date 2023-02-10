2 booked for attempting to rape minor girl

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police have booked two persons for attempting to rape a 13-year-old minor girl in the Teesgaon area on Wednesday night.

Police said a 13-year-old girl in the Teesgaon area is studying in class ninth in a private school in the Bajajnagar area. On Wednesday at around 10 pm, when she came out of the house to close the gate of the house, Abhishek and Bittu (full names not known) told her that their mother is calling her. They took the girl to an old house and tore her clothes and tried to rape her. Meanwhile, the mother of the girl came there to search for her. When the accused saw her coming, both of them fled away. The girl told everything to her mother. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police while PSI Swati Uchit is further investigating the case.