2 booked for breaking seal of seized flat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two persons were booked with City Chowk Police Station for allegedly breaking the seal of seized flat by a financial

institution. The accused have been identified as Sultan Khan Aftab Khan and Asma Khan Aftab Khan (Aman Plaza Apartment, Shah Bazaar). The incident took place at Shah Bazaar between May 18 and 20). According to details, the complainant Laxman Janardhan Phule is an officer of A U Small Fiance.

The bank seized the flat (number S-1) on the second floor of Aman Plaza Building as the accused did not repay the loan. The door of the flat was sealed on May 18. After the legal process, the complainant went to see the flat.

He found that the accused broke the bank seal of the flat and encroached on it. Laxman Phule lodged a complaint with City Chowk Police Station. PSI Subhash Hiwrale is on the case.