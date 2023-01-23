EduBridge & Event Partner - UNICEF YuWaah plan another year of SkillsFactor, India's Largest Skills Marathon Platform on the occasion of 74th Republic Day!

EduBridge is one of India's leading Workforce Development platforms and helps learners in building careers with leading corporations through training and other career-building services.

Based on all the inquiries and concerns EduBridge has been receiving regarding careers from the youth, this unique idea of conducting an event around in-demand skills was born. On the occasion of our 74th Republic Day, EduBridge, in association with UNICEF-YuWaah, announces India's Largest Skill Marathon event - 'Skills Factor 2023". This is the 3rd edition and is a well thought, day-long online event, split into 10 sessions of 60 minutes each from 8 am onwards.

The participants will have the opportunity to learn about various Technology, Banking & Finance, and Self-Development topics to understand and build the skills for today that will help build sustainable careers or take career switch decisions! It is structured like a "Marathon" so that maximum questions can be answered through industry experts themselves! Last year the event saw a footfall of 10,000+ live attendees throughout the day.

Questions and topics like 10 Must-Know Thing about a Career in Data Analytics, Roadmap to Full Stack Development Career, Move your Career Forward with AWS, Talk to our Young Entrepreneurs, Investing in Mutual Funds, How to Master Skills for Data Analytics, Ultimate Investment Banking Career Guide, Top Career Options for Finance Graduates, What employers look for in job seekers?, Building a Career in Software Testing, etc. Top Industry Experts like S.Karthik (Delhivery), Rohit Sharma (AWS), Neelabh Sanyal (Kuvera), Rajat Khatri (Ferns & Petals), Sudarshan Ramakrishnan (Goldman Sachs), Deepak Jain (Ather Energy), Dhinakar Selwyn (Capgemini), and more will conduct these sessions.

Girish Singhania, Founder & CEO, EduBridge Learning, adds - "SkillsFactor 2023, is bigger and better with profound content thoughtfully curated by industry mentors. The event is designed to deliver learners and aspiring professionals to in-demand skills that will serve as enablers, absorbing them into the workforce and accelerating their career prospects. SkillsFactor 2023 is a platform where learners and professionals get the opportunity of speaking with industry mentors in a one-on-one exchange on the occasion on India's 74th Republic Day. The fact that this is the 3rd edition by demand of the youth is proof of how successful this event will be this year as well! We are happy to be the pioneers in having created such an amazing platform that is free for all to attend and to learn from!"

EduBridge is India's leading workforce development platform that helps candidates in building careers with leading corporates through training and other career-building services. EduBridge aims at Building Careers of Tomorrow - merging the latest technology, pedagogy & services, and creating an immersive learning experience - anytime & anywhere. We have been training the youth in the fast-emerging sectors of BFSI, IT/ITES, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, and many more since 2009. With an extensive reach among the youth between the age group of 18- 35 years across the country, we have trained 150,000+ youth & generated 1300 Cr+ annual salaries over the last 13+ years. Also, we are proud to have major corporates associated with us like Amazon India, Capgemini, EXL, Fullerton India, IndusInd Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Accenture, etc., and a network of more than 500+ recruiters through which these trained youth are placed on meaningful jobs. We handhold each learner through their career development lifecycle and help them build sustainable career paths for themselves.

To know more visit: https://www.edubridgeindia.com/skills-factor

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor