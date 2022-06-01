2 booked for illegal excavation of sand

Aurangabad, June 1:

The Cantonment police booked two persons for illegally excavating sand in Gut No 307 at Mitmitta on May 31.

According to the complaint lodged by talathi Dnyaneshwar Dagdu Sonawane (N-9, Cidco) that sand was excavated and loaded in a tempo with the help of a JCB at the proposed Safari Park land at Mitmitta. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Lalchand Dagdu Brahmkar (Padeggaon) and the JCB driver and also seized (MH20 FG 5291) and JCB (MH16 AM 2104).