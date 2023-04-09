2 booked for uploading objection posts on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two youths were booked in the different police stations of the city for uploading objectionable posts on social media to create a rift between the two communities.

Police said that Saeed Ayaz Ahmed uploaded an objectionable video about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap on Facebook on April 8.

An office-bearer of a political party Shekhar Jadhav saw this and lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar Police Station. A case was registered against Saeed Ahmed with this police station.

In another incident, Solun Pol circulated an objectionable post about the Muslim community on the Swarajya Group of Facebook. The incident was brought to the notice of cyber police on March 12 and April 2.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by constable Gokul Kutarwade, a case was registered with Begumpura Police Station. PSI Vishal Bodkhe is on the case.

Commissioner of Police Nikhil Gupta said that police are keeping an eye on those who are posting objectionable posts on social media to create differences between the two communities.

He said that cases would be registered against such persons as per the provisions of Information and Technology Act. Dr Gupta said that each citizen should maintain peace and keep a watch on anti-social elements.