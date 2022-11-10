2 commit suicide

Aurangabad

Two persons committed suicide in the district.

Police said Chitra Ganesh Murade (30, Phulambriwada, Aurangabad) was found dead in a well on Wednesay morning. On Tuesday, her husband Ganesh lodged a complaint with Chikalthana police that Chitra was missing. Next morning she was found dead in a well. A case of accidental death has been registered with Chikalthana police said PI Devidas Gaat. Chitra is survived by husband and two children.

In another incident, a vegetable vendor Kailas Ashok Chide (31, Ashoknagar, Harsul) committed suicide by hanging himself in Harsul area. On Tuesday night, he hanged himself at his house. His wife noticed it next morning. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He is survived by wife, two daughters and parents. A case of accidental death has been registered with Harsul police station.