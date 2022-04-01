2 corona patients found on Friday

Aurangabad, April 1:

In all, 2 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Two patients were found in the city while no patient was found in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 02

Total Patients: 1,69,764

Patients discharged: 00

Total discharged: 1,66,013

Active Patient: 19

Total deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Friday)

Vaccination situation in District

Total Vaccination: 50,75,881

First Dose: 29,22,904

Second Dose: 21,07,165

Precaution Dose: 45,812