2 corona patients found on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 1, 2022 10:55 PM2022-04-01T22:55:09+5:302022-04-01T22:55:09+5:30
Aurangabad, April 1:
In all, 2 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Two patients were found in the city while no patient was found in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 02
Total Patients: 1,69,764
Patients discharged: 00
Total discharged: 1,66,013
Active Patient: 19
Total deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Friday)
Vaccination situation in District
Total Vaccination: 50,75,881
First Dose: 29,22,904
Second Dose: 21,07,165
Precaution Dose: 45,812