2 create ruckus with swords & attempt to burn vehicles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police arrested two criminals for creating havoc in Mukundwadi and attempting to burn vehicles. They brandished swords in the air and pelted citizens' houses with stones.

On receiving information about the incident occurring at midnight on Monday, the Mukundwadi police immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended the two criminal brothers. They have been identified as Ajay Rajkumar Kagda (32) and Vijay Rajkumar Kagda (29, both from Vishrantinagar. Both of them are criminals in the police records.

According to details, around 1.15 am on Monday, the two were passing through Jai Bhavaninagar, shouting. Upon entering lane number 14, they started brandishing swords in the air and hurling abuses. They pelted the houses of the residents with stones.

They attempted to burn vehicles by throwing flammable substances. Some alert citizens contacted the police via Dial 112. Assistant Police Inspector Sanjay Bahure of Mukundwadi, along with Constable Sachin More and other colleagues, rushed to the spot, took the two into custody, and took them to the police station.

The residents were terrified by the incident. The police apprehended them and seized the sword. After the registration of a case, the duo were arrested. The court sent both of them to Harsul Jail on Tuesday.

Ajay and Vijay are real brothers and have four to five serious criminal cases registered against them. Ajay had been externed earlier. However, his externment had recently ended. After that, he started creating terror in the area again under the influence of drugs. Drug addicts wreak havoc in Pahadsingpura as well.

While criminals and drug addicts have been causing chaos in the areas under the jurisdiction of Mukundwadi and Pundliknagar police stations, the menace of drug addicts has also increased in Begumpura.

Two drug addicts senselessly vandalised vehicles parked on the streets in Rajnagar at 4 am on Monday. A case was registered at Begumpura Police Station based on a complaint made by a citizen.