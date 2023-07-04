Kapil Sibal accuses BJP of toppling opposition govts

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday accused the BJP of toppling Opposition governments in states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in the last few years, and said it was "over to the Supreme Court" to act on the trend. The remarks by Sibal, a noted advocate, came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

The NCP on Monday initiated the process of immediately disqualifying all nine “rebels”, a day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar claimed control over the party and became the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. NCP National Presidnet Sharad Pawar sacked party’s working president Praful Patel and general secretary and treasurer Sunil Tatkare for engaging in “anti-party activities. Congress said the move was expected, but was delayed as Sharad Pawar’s nephew was negotiating for the seat of Chief Minister. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said he was yet to ascertain whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government or is till in the Opposition. “I am yet to ascertain whether the NCP is a part of the state government or is still in the Opposition bloc. I will go through the details available before me and take a call on it," he said.