Mumbai: Western Railways to operate night traffic and power block at Andheri for two days

Western Railways will operate special night traffic and a power block at Andheri for two days and nights to de-launch six girders. The block will be active from 22.00 hrs to 05.00 hrs on January 30/31, 2023 (Mon/Tue night) and January 31, 2023/February 1, 2023 (Tue/Wed night).

Dn Harbour Suburban services from Bandra to Goregaon will be cancelled from 22.03 hrs to 00.15 hrs. Up Harbour Suburban services departing Goregaon between 21.43 hrs and 00.07 hrs will continue to be cancelled.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused by this infrastructure block.

In addition to this, the Mumbai division of Western Railways (WR) announced on Tuesday, January 24, that there will be changes in the destination of trains due to track alignment work at Andheri station. This came into effect today, January 25, for a period of 15 days.

Moreover, in the latest development, the Western Railway (WR) has announced the closure of a foot overbridge from January 17 for improvement work at Andheri station.