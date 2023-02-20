2-day AIU-West Zone VC’s meet begins today

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) jointly will host a two-day AIU-West Zone Vice Chancellors Meet’ in a hotel on Jalna Road beginning on February 21.

Talking to newsmen on Monday evening, the general secretary of AIU Dr Pankaj Mittal said that the theme of the meeting is ‘Evaluation Reform for Transformative Higher Education’.

She said that prominent personalities like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and Dr Zakir Hussain were the president of the AIU which was established in 1925. Secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas Atul Kothari will be chief for the inaugural sessions.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil will be the chief guest for the valedictory function and join online. Principal Secretary of Higher Education Vikaschandra Rastogi will be the guest of honour at the valedictory function.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole, AIU vice president and VC Dr G D Sharma, academic nodal officer of the meet Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Bena Sengar, AIU Nodal Officers Vijender Kumar and Satyapal were also present at the briefing. The special issue of the University News edited by Dr S Rama Devi Pani will be released by the dignitaries. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that 150 Vcs from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa would attend the event in offline and online modes.