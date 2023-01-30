2-day hurda festival by MTDC

Aurangabad: The year 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets. Hence, as a part of the celebration, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has organised a two-day long 'Hurda Festival' for the tourists and visitors staying in its resorts.

The press release issued by MTDC regional manager Deepak Harne stated that the festival is being organised with the help of local farmers at Holiday Resort Aurangabad, Lonar and Fardapur on January 31 and February 1, 2023.

MTDC will also encourage the local self-help groups (SHGs) and marginal (land holding) farmers to set up stalls and display homemade nutritious food products (dried quality) like 'papad', 'kurdaya' and 'biscuits' on the campus of these resorts.

It may be noted that under the guidance of the MTDC managing director Shraddha Joshi and the general manager Chandrasekhar Jaiswal, the corporation will be implementing myriad tourists-centric proposals to celebrate the year, it is learnt.