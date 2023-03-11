2-day lecture series in Marathi Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Marathi of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct a two-day Prof V L Kulkarni and Prof Narhar Kurundkar’ lecture series, beginning on March 13.

Thetre critic Ravindra will share his thoughts Prof V L Kulkarni lecture series on the first day on March 13 while Dr Mustajeeb Khan and Department head Dr Dasu Vaidya will take his interview on the stage.

Dialect and langauge researcher Ravindra Chawrekar will speak on ‘Indian Dialects and Langauge’ in Prof Narhar Kurundkar lecture series on March 14. Dr Dasu Vaidya and coordinator Dr Kailas Ambhure appealed to all literature and language researchers, students and teachers to attend the event.