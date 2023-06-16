2-day long heritage summer camp for school students at Bibi ka Maqbara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the primary school students as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) is organising a two-day long heritage summer camp for them at the city’s pride Bibi Ka Maqbara from June 24, 2023.

The camp on Archaeology is for children studying in classes from Standard VI to VIII.

According to the superintending archaeologist Dr Shivkumar Bhagat, the camp aims at conducting activities involving students to educate and create awareness about heritage in the periphery of which they should take pride. Through the holistic approach, the initiative would be taken to instil a sense of responsibility and ownership towards heritage by creating a healthy engagement and drawing appreciation of heritage.

On Day I (June 24), the students will have to complete registration formalities from 9 am to 10 am.

A heritage walk will be taken out from 10 am to 11 am; a session to introduce the Brahmi script will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm and after the one-hour break, the process of taking estampage of inscriptions will be apprised during 2 pm to 3 pm.

The Day II (June 25) events include a description of the layout of gardens around a heritage structure (10 am to 11 am); pottery making and its archaeological importance (11 am to 12 noon); preparation of lime mortar and conservation (12 noon to 1 pm) and after one hour break, the screening of documentaries on Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves will be made from 2 pm to 3 pm.

The intake capacity for the camp is 50 students and the selection will be purely on a first come first serve basis. The desirous students are requested to send their details (like name, class, name of the school, residential address, contact phone number and parents’ consent letter) to email address circleaur.asi@gmail.com or fill the form available on the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfAh9UBPKYSCbbimSlu-OaiHM8-K366SBrGF8wL3zlCqHVyzA/viewform?usp=sf_link, stated the press release.