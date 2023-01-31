2-day national conference concludes in Bamu

Aurangabad: The two-day national conference on ‘Animal Physiology, Ecology and 'Symposium on Advances in Parasitology

organised by the Department of Zoology of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) concluded recently.

During the event, a total of 155 research papers were presented while 230 experts, researchers, teachers and students participated.

They held discussion subjects like animal physiology, ecology, applied zoology, parasitology, recent advances in parasitology study and advances in fisheries sciences. Senior professor of the Department and former director of the Sericulture Department Dr Chandrashekhar Hivre was felicitated for his teaching and research works during the conference.

Department head Dr E R Martin made an introductory speech.

Scientist P Nagrajarao inaugurated the conference while Dr D David was the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar and others were present. Dr Ram Chavan conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Sunita Borde proposed a vote of thanks.