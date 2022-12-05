2-day national conference on Indirect Taxes’ concludes

Aurangabad:

The two-day national conference to be organised on ‘Indirect Taxes’ by various branches of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at ICAI Bhavan in the city was concluded on Sunday.

The city branch of ICAI along with Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Latur, Nanded and Solapur on Dnyanmanthan, under the guidance of GST and Indirect Tax Committee.

Chairman of GST and Indirect Taxes (ICAI) CA Rajendra Kumar P was the chief guest while Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of ICAI chairman CA Murtuza Kachwala, its secretary CA Shweta Jain and treasurer CA Piyush Chandak also graced the event.

Addressing the gathering CA Rajendra Kumar said when you dream it becomes reality. CA Murtuza guided the audience about overseas opportunities. CA Shweta spoke about women empowerment while CA Piyush focused on the technological upgradation of CAs.

Around 650 members participated in the conference. CA Sunil Gabhawalla, CA Naresh Sheth, CA Chaitanya Bhatt and adv Bharat Raichandani and others also guided to the participants.

City branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal said that the committee office-bearers and members of all participating branches including CA Ganesh Bhalerao, CA Kedar Pande, CA Amol Godha, CA Mahesh Indani, CA Rupali Bothara took efforts to the success of the event.