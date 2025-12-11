2-day training programme for tourist guides

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A two-day long refresher course has been organised for tourist guides by the union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), next week.

Former regional director of ASI (Western Region, Mumbai) Dr M. Mahadevaiah will share his expert insights with the Incredible India Tourist Guides (IITGs). The special collaborative training programme will be held at world heritage Ajanta Caves on December 15 and at world heritage Ellora Caves on December 16.

The IITGs will be enriched through on-site knowledge sessions exploring India’s extraordinary rock-cut and painted heritage.

Boon for more than 50 registered guides

It may be noted that there are around 50 registered guides with Indiatourism, Aurangabad. The figure includes four new guides who have joined the profession by clearing their Incredible India Tourist Guide (IITG) certificate programme. Hence the on-site visits will be a boon for all the old and senior guides as well as the new entrants. The dates of training have been fixed considering the convenience of existing guides as Ajanta Caves remains closed on Mondays and Ellora Caves on Tuesdays, said the sources.