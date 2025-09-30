2-day workshop on disaster management for civic officials; engineers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cities like Bhuj and Ahmedabad in Gujarat and various parts of Uttarakhand have witnessed emergency situations caused by natural disasters. To ensure preparedness in case such emergencies occur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, experts conducted a two-day training session for municipal officials and engineers. The workshop was held at the Smart City Office.

Organised jointly by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation-Smart City Mission and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the GeoHazards Society, the special training was held under the guidance of administrator G Sreekanth. Participants included engineers, health department officials, and zone officers from the municipal corporation.

Understanding the causes of building collapse during earthquakes

The training focused on understanding the structural reasons behind building collapses during earthquakes. Experts emphasized that RCC structures must have columns stronger than beams, and certain critical aspects of construction must be planned with disaster risk in mind.

Discussions also covered the consequences of altering natural watercourses, such as rivers or nullahs, and the dangers of encroachment on these natural paths. Real-life case studies from Ahmedabad, Bhuj, and Uttarakhand were shared to highlight how natural disasters can often be worsened by human engineering errors.

Experts from the GeoHazards Society, Hari Kumar and Pranav Sethi, provided detailed technical guidance.

On-site study at Cidco N-8 hospital

On the second day of training, participating engineers conducted an inspection of the Cidco N-8 municipal hospital to assess the preparedness measures that should be implemented during an emergency. The visit helped in understanding the on-ground requirements and response strategies.

The workshop was coordinated by deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare and disaster management officer Swapnil Sardar, who played key roles in organising the training successfully.