2-days capacity building program on GST inaugurated

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started organising a two-day ‘Capacity Building Programme’ at ICAI Bhavan on GST for the Aurangabad Division of Goods and Services Tax Officers on 11 October. More than 110 officers are attending this programme.

Joint Commissioner of SGST (Admin) Aurangabad G Shreekanth inaugurated the programme. The Joint Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the ICAI in holding the training program and exhorted the division to drive maximum benefit out of the deliberation and hone their skill in GST. He expressed that scrutiny and audit of taxpayers have recently started and officers going through the training would be well equipped to handle the assignment presently with them.

Chairman of GST and Indirect Taxes Committee CA Rajendra Kumar, and its vice Chairman CA Umesh Sharma guided the participants. ICAI city branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal said the training is important for any office staff be it GST officers or the CAs. CA Kedar Pande, CA Amol Godha and CA Mahesh Indani worked hard for the success of the programme.