2 die, 3 injured in accident on Paithan Road

Aurangabad, March 24:

Two persons died while three were injured as two cars coming in opposite directions collided near Limbgaon Phata on Pachod - Paithan Road on Wednesday at around 10 pm. The deceased have been identified as Datta Tagade (24) and Anil Korde (31, both residents of Davarwadi). Sai Rahul Malwade (12, Paithan), Sominath Dahibhate (40) and Latif Tamboli (40) are seriously injured and are being treated in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad.

API of Pachod police station Ganesh Survase, head constable A G Gavhane, Sudhir Bhand, Firoz Barde and others were going in the police vehicle to Paithan for the bandobast due to Nath Shashti on Wednesday night. They saw the accident. They took the injured to the Pachod rural hospital, where Dr Babasaheb Ghuge declared two of them dead after the examination. The rest were shifted to GMCH. A case has been registered with Pachod police station.